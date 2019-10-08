Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, XNCR, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 6,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 621,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Xencor, Inc (Symbol: XNCR) saw options trading volume of 3,000 contracts, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of XNCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of XNCR. Below is a chart showing XNCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 14,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

