Markets
REGN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, URI, ILMN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 4,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 5,988 contracts, representing approximately 598,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, URI options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN URI ILMN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular