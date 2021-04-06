Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, URI, ILMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 4,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 5,988 contracts, representing approximately 598,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, URI options, or ILMN options

