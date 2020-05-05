Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, PTLA, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 19,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 180.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 4,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA) options are showing a volume of 29,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176% of PTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,600 underlying shares of PTLA. Below is a chart showing PTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 84,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 6,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

