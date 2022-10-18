Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, DOW, TSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 28,284 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 5,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, DOW options, or TSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.