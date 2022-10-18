Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, DOW, TSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 28,284 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 5,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, DOW options, or TSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

