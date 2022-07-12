Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, ATRC, AXL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 5,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 587,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 716,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:
AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) saw options trading volume of 2,029 contracts, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 11,683 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,600 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, ATRC options, or AXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.