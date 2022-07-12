Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, ATRC, AXL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 5,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 587,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 716,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) saw options trading volume of 2,029 contracts, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 11,683 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,600 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, ATRC options, or AXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.