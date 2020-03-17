Markets
RDFN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RDFN, URI, JWN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 10,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 9,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 971,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 25,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 13,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDFN options, URI options, or JWN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDFN URI JWN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular