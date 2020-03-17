Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RDFN, URI, JWN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 10,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 9,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 971,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 25,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 13,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

