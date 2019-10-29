Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, TXRH, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 10,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 5,969 contracts, representing approximately 596,900 underlying shares or approximately 78% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 3,444 contracts, representing approximately 344,400 underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

