Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RAVN, DKS, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Raven Industries, Inc. (Symbol: RAVN), where a total of 1,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 123,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of RAVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 191,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of RAVN. Below is a chart showing RAVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81.50 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 16,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

