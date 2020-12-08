Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RAVN, CVNA, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raven Industries, Inc. (Symbol: RAVN), where a total volume of 2,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of RAVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of RAVN. Below is a chart showing RAVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 14,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 84,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 6,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

