Markets
RAVN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RAVN, CVNA, ZM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raven Industries, Inc. (Symbol: RAVN), where a total volume of 2,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of RAVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of RAVN. Below is a chart showing RAVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 14,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 84,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 6,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RAVN options, CVNA options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAVN CVNA ZM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular