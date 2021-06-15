Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RAPT, ASO, SCCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT), where a total volume of 16,111 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.8% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 17,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 11,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

