Markets
RAPT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RAPT, ASO, SCCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT), where a total volume of 16,111 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.8% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 17,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 11,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RAPT options, ASO options, or SCCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAPT ASO SCCO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular