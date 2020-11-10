Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RAMP, SPCE, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP), where a total volume of 4,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 77,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 11,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 160,800 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 42,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RAMP options, SPCE options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

