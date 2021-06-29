Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QRVO, KMX, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total volume of 4,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 487,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 7,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 31,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QRVO options, KMX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

