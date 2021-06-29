Markets
QRVO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QRVO, KMX, PYPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total volume of 4,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 487,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 7,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 31,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QRVO options, KMX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QRVO KMX PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular