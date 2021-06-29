Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QDEL, PRPL, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), where a total volume of 5,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL) saw options trading volume of 8,744 contracts, representing approximately 874,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 26,825 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 3,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QDEL options, PRPL options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.