Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, ZM, PFSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 38,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 29,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 2,103 contracts, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, ZM options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

