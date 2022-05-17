Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, TJX, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 47,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 29,675 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 5,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 583,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

