Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, AVO, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 38,439 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Mission Produce Inc (Symbol: AVO) saw options trading volume of 865 contracts, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of AVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of AVO. Below is a chart showing AVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 41,221 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 5,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

