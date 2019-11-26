Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, ANF, KEYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 86,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 30,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 16,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) saw options trading volume of 8,418 contracts, representing approximately 841,800 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

