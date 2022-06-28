Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, IRTC, BL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 94,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 2,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) options are showing a volume of 4,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, IRTC options, or BL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
