Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, DSP, PGNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 75,851 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Viant Technology Inc (Symbol: DSP) saw options trading volume of 1,285 contracts, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of DSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of DSP. Below is a chart showing DSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progyny Inc (Symbol: PGNY) saw options trading volume of 4,743 contracts, representing approximately 474,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of PGNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares of PGNY. Below is a chart showing PGNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

