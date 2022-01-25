Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, DSP, PGNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 75,851 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Viant Technology Inc (Symbol: DSP) saw options trading volume of 1,285 contracts, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of DSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of DSP. Below is a chart showing DSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Progyny Inc (Symbol: PGNY) saw options trading volume of 4,743 contracts, representing approximately 474,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of PGNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares of PGNY. Below is a chart showing PGNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DSP options, or PGNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.