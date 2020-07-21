Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, ADBE, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 34,504 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 3,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 14,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 33,964 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

