Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PWR, APPS, ARCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 8,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 850,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 10,018 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 5,527 contracts, representing approximately 552,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,100 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
