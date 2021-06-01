Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PVH, NVDA, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 11,802 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 136,018 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 154.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 9,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,600 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 18,958 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 125.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PVH options, NVDA options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.