Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, ZM, FLNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 106,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 39,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 23,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 3,959 contracts, representing approximately 395,900 underlying shares or approximately 65% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, ZM options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
