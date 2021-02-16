Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, RKT, REV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 77,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.6% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 11,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 121,367 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 13,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV) options are showing a volume of 6,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of REV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of REV. Below is a chart showing REV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

