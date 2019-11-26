Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRTA, KO, TSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA), where a total of 1,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 212,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) options are showing a volume of 54,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of KO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of KO. Below is a chart showing KO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 12,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

