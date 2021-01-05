Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRPL, GRPN, URBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL), where a total of 9,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 957,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 6,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,100 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 10,143 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,600 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

