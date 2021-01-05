Markets
PRPL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRPL, GRPN, URBN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL), where a total of 9,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 957,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 6,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,100 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 10,143 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,600 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRPL options, GRPN options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRPL GRPN URBN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular