Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRGO, BBY, HPQ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total of 5,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 537,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 14,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 3,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 81,946 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 16,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, BBY options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

