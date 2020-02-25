Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRGO, BBY, HPQ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total of 5,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 537,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 14,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 3,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 81,946 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 16,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, BBY options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

