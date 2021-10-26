Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRG, CAR, CVLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), where a total volume of 1,617 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 161,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of PRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of PRG. Below is a chart showing PRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 11,492 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 1,256 contracts, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

