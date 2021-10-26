Markets
PRG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRG, CAR, CVLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), where a total volume of 1,617 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 161,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of PRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of PRG. Below is a chart showing PRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 11,492 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 1,256 contracts, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRG options, CAR options, or CVLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRG CAR CVLT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular