Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRCT, AXSM, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total of 4,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 497,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.3% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 427,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 13,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 115.1% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 66,003 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

