Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PPC, IGT, CEIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total volume of 21,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 246.5% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 20,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 30,749 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 214.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 13,028 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 176% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PPC options, IGT options, or CEIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

