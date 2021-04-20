Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PM, Z, PG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), where a total of 21,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 14,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 38,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,800 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

