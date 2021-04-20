Markets
PM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PM, Z, PG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), where a total of 21,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 14,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 38,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,800 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PM options, Z options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PM Z PG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular