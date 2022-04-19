Markets
PLTR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, PFE, PG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 131,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 12,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 104,436 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 9,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,400 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 26,134 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, PFE options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLTR PFE PG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular