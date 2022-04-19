Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, PFE, PG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 131,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 12,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 104,436 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 9,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,400 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 26,134 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, PFE options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

