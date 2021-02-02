Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLCE, MRVL, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE), where a total of 3,766 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 376,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 823,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 41,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 74,804 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 3,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

