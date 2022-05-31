Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLAY, PZZA, WSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 5,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 2,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 276,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 11,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, PZZA options, or WSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
