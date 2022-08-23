Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLAY, BKNG, AERI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total of 8,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 779,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,165 contracts, representing approximately 416,500 underlying shares or approximately 108% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AERI) saw options trading volume of 7,292 contracts, representing approximately 729,200 underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of AERI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,900 underlying shares of AERI. Below is a chart showing AERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, BKNG options, or AERI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

