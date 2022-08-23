Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLAY, BKNG, AERI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total of 8,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 779,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,165 contracts, representing approximately 416,500 underlying shares or approximately 108% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AERI) saw options trading volume of 7,292 contracts, representing approximately 729,200 underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of AERI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,900 underlying shares of AERI. Below is a chart showing AERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, BKNG options, or AERI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings