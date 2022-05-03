Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PETQ, VREX, SPRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PetIQ Inc (Symbol: PETQ), where a total volume of 3,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 321,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.4% of PETQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of PETQ. Below is a chart showing PETQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) saw options trading volume of 3,376 contracts, representing approximately 337,600 underlying shares or approximately 127.8% of VREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of VREX. Below is a chart showing VREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SPRO) saw options trading volume of 2,693 contracts, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares or approximately 116.3% of SPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of SPRO. Below is a chart showing SPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PETQ options, VREX options, or SPRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.