Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PETQ, PLNT, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PetIQ Inc (Symbol: PETQ), where a total volume of 1,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 127,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of PETQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of PETQ. Below is a chart showing PETQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 4,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PETQ options, PLNT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
