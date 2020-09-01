Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, VEEV, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 46,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 4,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 65,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 8,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,100 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

