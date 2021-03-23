Markets
PENN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, GPS, GOGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 31,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 36,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 4,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,200 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 13,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, GPS options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN GPS GOGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular