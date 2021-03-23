Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, GPS, GOGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 31,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 36,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 4,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,200 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 13,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, GPS options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.