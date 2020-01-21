Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PANW, UBER, MDLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 6,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 655,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 207,497 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medallia Inc (Symbol: MDLA) saw options trading volume of 12,296 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of MDLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 11,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MDLA. Below is a chart showing MDLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

