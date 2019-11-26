Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PANW, CCXI, SSB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 63,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 577.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 4,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) saw options trading volume of 15,357 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 257.8% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And South State Corp (Symbol: SSB) saw options trading volume of 2,942 contracts, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares or approximately 226.5% of SSB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of SSB. Below is a chart showing SSB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

