Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PANW, BA, SPOT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 8,945 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 894,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 221,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 12,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 12,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, BA options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PANW BA SPOT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular