Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PANW, BA, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 8,945 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 894,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 221,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 12,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 12,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

