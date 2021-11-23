Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, WYNN, DLTR

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 83,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 7,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,247 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 26,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 1,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies.

