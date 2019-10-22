Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, REV, AYX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 32,769 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV) saw options trading volume of 513 contracts, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of REV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 70 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,000 underlying shares of REV. Below is a chart showing REV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 8,309 contracts, representing approximately 830,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

