Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, QCOM, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 88,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 7,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 51,688 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,346 contracts, representing approximately 734,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

