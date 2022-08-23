Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, JBHT, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 316,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 39,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 7,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, JBHT options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
