Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, JBHT, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 316,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 39,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 7,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, JBHT options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

