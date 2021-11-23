Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OPEN, DY, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), where a total of 82,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 16,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) options are showing a volume of 1,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,800 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 722 contracts, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OPEN options, DY options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

