Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ONEM, IIPR, JACK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM), where a total of 2,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 276,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 570,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,434 contracts, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 4,823 contracts, representing approximately 482,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

