Markets
OMER

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OMER, DG, DPZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total volume of 1,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 191,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 7,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMER options, DG options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMER DG DPZ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular