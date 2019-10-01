Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OMER, DG, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total volume of 1,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 191,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 7,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

