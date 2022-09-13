Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, TRUP, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 3,443 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 344,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 404,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 3,457 contracts, representing approximately 345,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 5,197 contracts, representing approximately 519,700 underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OLED options, TRUP options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
